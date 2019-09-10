Latest vacancies from Grantham Jobcentre
Recycling Warehouse Operative with Forklift Licence, £9 per hour, Full time, NG31 7XS, Permanent, Job ID Warehouse
Purchasing Admin, £18,050 to £18,095 per year, Full time, Grantham, Permanent, Job ID EJgranpuradmrec
Assembly Operative, £18,000 to £20,144 per year, Full time, NG31 6LJ, Permanent, Job ID CL/IND/ASB-15500
CNC Machinist, Full time, NG31 6LJ, Permanent, Job ID CL/IND/CNC-155001
Wirer/Assembler, £18,000 to £20,144 per year, Full time, NG31 6LJ, Permanent, Job ID Wirer/ Assembler-15500
Engineering /Assembly operative, £18,000 to £21,000 per year, Full time, Grantham, Temporary, Job ID 30002400
Bar person, Wage not specified, Full time, NG334JS, Permanent, Job ID The Cholmeley Arms
Home Based Baby Event Organisers, £16,000 to £28,000 per year, Part time, NG31 0AD, Permanent, Job ID A75DBBAC
3.5T Deliver Driver, Wage not specified, Full time, Gonerby Hill Foot, Permanent, Job ID 2600
Branch Assistant, Wage not specified, Part time, Gonerby Hill Foot, Contract, Job ID 2602
Housekeeping Assistant, Band 2 - NHS, £17,652 to £19,020 pro ra, Full time, Permanent, Job ID357-GR-444-19
Bank Housekeeping Assistant - NHS, £9.02 Per Hour, Full time, Permanent, Job ID 357-GR-443-19
Staff Nurse, £24,214 to £26,220 per year, Full time, Permanent, Job ID NHS Staff Nurse
Care Assistant and Senior Care Assistant, £15.10 per hour. Free DBS and uniform, Part time, Grantham, Permanent, Job ID NOT-CA-GRANT-AUG19_156742458128980
Case Administrator - MOJ, £17,932 to £22,257 per year, Full time, Grantham, Permanent, Job ID 28980
Sales Assistant 20 - Jaeger (Formal Tailors), Part time, Grantham, Permanent, Job ID Jaeger
Trainee and Experienced Young People’s Support Worker, £8.21 to £11.00 per hour. Additional £35 Sleep Pay, Full time, Grantham, Permanent, Job ID R5
Dispensary Manager, £13.50 p/h, Full time, Ancaster, Permanent, Job ID J180-A-19-326685
** To find out more visit www.gov.uk/jobsearch and enter the Job ID in the ‘Skills’ search field.
