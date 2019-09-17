Latest vacancies from Grantham Jobcentre

Plumber, £15 per hour, Full time, Castle Bytham, Temporary, Job ID: Plumber Castle Bytham

Plasterer, £15 per hour, Full time, Castle Bytham, Temporary, Job ID: Plasterer Castle Bytham

Receptionist/Dispenser, Salary dependent on experience, Full time, Grantham area, Permanent, Job ID: J180-A-19-329250

(15540395)

YardOperative/Relief LGV Driver, Full time, Grantham, Permanent, Job ID: GM009853

Welding - QHSE Manager, £40,000 to £70,000 per year, Full time, Grantham, Lincolnshire, Permanent, Job ID: AT - 3704 -- rD_1568120533

Labourer, £9 to £10 per hour, Full time, Castle Bytham, Temporary, Job ID: Labourer Castle Bytham

CNC Turner Setter / Operator, £22,000 to £22,000 per year, Full time, Grantham, Temporary, Job ID: 30002406

Customer Advisor, 12 hours per week, Lincolnshire, Permanent, Job ID: ORG2005-RP168791GraCAHPW

Bricklayer, Negotiable, Full time, Castle Bytham, Temporary, Job ID: Bricklayer Castle Bytham

Carpenter/Joiner, £18 to £19 per hour, Full time, Castle Bytham, Temporary, Job ID: Carpenter/Joiner Castle Bytham

Class 2 HGV LGV Drivers for Multi Dropping, £10 to £12 per hour, Full time, Grantham, Contract, Job ID: Class 2 HGV LGV Drivers for Multi Dropping

Cover Supervisor, £17,029, Part time, Grantham, Permanent, Job ID: 1064489

Grantham Estate Planning Consultant, Salary TBC, Part time, Grantham, Permanent, Job ID: Grantham Estate Planning

Cleaning operative, £8.21 per hour, Full time, NG31 9RT, Temporary, Job ID: granth-7603

Male Buddy, £9 per hour, Part time, Gonerby Hill Foot, Permanent, Job ID: LIN1441608TP1

ADT Operator, £13 to £16 per hour, Full time, Newark-on-Trent, Contract, Job ID: 32558855

National Trade Plate Driver, £300 to £600 per week, Full time, Newark on Trent, Permanent, Job ID: Trade Plate Driver Newark on Trent

Security Officer, £8.21 to £8.21 per hour, Full time, New Ollerton, Newark, Permanent, Job ID: EO/NewOllerton