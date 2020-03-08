Latest vacancies from Grantham Jobcentre

Class 2 Driver, Grantham, Full-Time, Wage TBC, Job ID: 4001711

Home Delivery Driver, Grantham, Full-Time, £24,628 per year, Job ID: 3998515

Forklift Driver, Bottesford, Full-Time, £9.00 per Hour, Job ID: 3998510

Clerk to Governors, Melton Mowbray, Part-Time, Wage TBC, Job ID: 3997883

Senior Trap Technician, Grantham, Full-time, Wage TBC, Job ID: 3997796

General Operatives, Grantham, Full-time, £9.00 per Hour, Job ID: 3996759

Food Packer, Melton Mowbray, Full-Time, Wage TBC, Job ID: 3994499

HGV Class 1 Driver, Grantham, Full-time, £12 to £17 per hour, Job ID: 4004144

Cook/Chef, Grantham, Part-Time, Wage TBC, Job ID: 4003205

FTL Counterbalance, Grantham, Full-Time, £9.35 to £9.87 per hour, Job ID: 4004702

Technical Administrator, Grantham, Full-Time, £17,500 to £19,500 per year, Job ID:4004862

Sales Executive, Grantham, Full-Time, £20,000 to £22,000 per year, Job ID:4005949

Maintenance Administrator, Grantham, Full-Time, £9.00 Per Hour, Job ID: 4011595

Plater Welder, Grantham, Full-Time, Wage TBC, Job ID: 4010384

Kitchen Team Member, Grantham, Part-Time, Wage TBC, Job ID: 4010124

Hospitality and Catering Assessor, Grantham, Part-Time, £4807 per year, Job ID:4010076

Student Accommodation Officer, Grantham, Part-Time, £4,600.26 per year, Job ID:4010068

Class 1 Driver, Grantham, Full-Time, £11.50 per Hour, Job ID: 4008640

