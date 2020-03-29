Home   News   Article

Latest vacancies from Grantham Jobcentre

By Marie Bond
Published: 14:00, 29 March 2020

Bank Carer, Grantham, Full time, £9.44 per hour, Job ID 4113401

Bank Carer, Grantham, Full time, £8.38 to £8.73 per hour, Job ID 4113403

Customer Service Advisor, Grantham, Full Time, £16,009 per annum, Job ID 4111091

Care Assistant and Senior Care Assistant, Grantham, Part time, £15.10 per hour, Job ID 4110711

Registered Nurse, Grantham, Part time, £31.89 per hour, Job ID 4110714

HGV2 ADR Driver, Grantham, Full time, £12.00 to £15.00 per hour, Job ID 3778293

Seven Night Support Worker, Grantham, Full time, £9.87 per hour, Job ID 4108406

Activities Co-ordinator, Grantham, Full time, £9.44 per hour, Job ID 4108405

Bank Housekeeper, Grantham, Full time, £8.94 per hour, Job ID 4108407

Customer Service Team Leader, Grantham, Full time, £19,500, Job ID 4105935

Production Operatives, Grantham, Full time - Temporary, £8.40 per hour, Job ID 4101411

Health and Safety Officer, Grantham, Full time, £26,000 - £29,000 per annum, Job ID 4096430

Care Worker, Colsterworth, Full time, £8.50 - £9.00 per hour, Job ID 4095701

Payroll Team Leader, Grantham, Full time, £30,000 per annum, Job ID 4095365

Kitchen Assistant – Care Home, Grantham, Part time, Wage to be arranged, Job ID 4093468

Class 1 HGV / LGV Drivers, Grantham, Full time, £11.00 to £15.00 per hour, Job ID 4095028

