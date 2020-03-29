Latest vacancies from Grantham Jobcentre
Bank Carer, Grantham, Full time, £9.44 per hour, Job ID 4113401
Bank Carer, Grantham, Full time, £8.38 to £8.73 per hour, Job ID 4113403
Customer Service Advisor, Grantham, Full Time, £16,009 per annum, Job ID 4111091
Care Assistant and Senior Care Assistant, Grantham, Part time, £15.10 per hour, Job ID 4110711
Registered Nurse, Grantham, Part time, £31.89 per hour, Job ID 4110714
HGV2 ADR Driver, Grantham, Full time, £12.00 to £15.00 per hour, Job ID 3778293
Seven Night Support Worker, Grantham, Full time, £9.87 per hour, Job ID 4108406
Activities Co-ordinator, Grantham, Full time, £9.44 per hour, Job ID 4108405
Bank Housekeeper, Grantham, Full time, £8.94 per hour, Job ID 4108407
Customer Service Team Leader, Grantham, Full time, £19,500, Job ID 4105935
Production Operatives, Grantham, Full time - Temporary, £8.40 per hour, Job ID 4101411
Health and Safety Officer, Grantham, Full time, £26,000 - £29,000 per annum, Job ID 4096430
Care Worker, Colsterworth, Full time, £8.50 - £9.00 per hour, Job ID 4095701
Payroll Team Leader, Grantham, Full time, £30,000 per annum, Job ID 4095365
Kitchen Assistant – Care Home, Grantham, Part time, Wage to be arranged, Job ID 4093468
Class 1 HGV / LGV Drivers, Grantham, Full time, £11.00 to £15.00 per hour, Job ID 4095028
- To find out more visit www.gov.uk/jobsearch and enter the Job ID in the ‘Skills’ search field.
More by this authorMarie Bond