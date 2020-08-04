Latest vacancies from Grantham Jobcentre

By

Personal Assistant, Buckminster, Part Time, Wage £200 per week, Job ID 4505678

Site Joiner, Grantham, Full Time, Wage Up to £19 per hour, Job ID 4505200

Behavioural Support Assistant, Grantham, Full Time (temporary), Wage £65 to £75 per day, Job ID 4503324

Care Worker, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £8.50 to £9 per hour, Job ID 4501935

Skills Coach, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £27,520 per year, Job ID 4500120

Registered Nurse (RGN) – Care Home, Grantham, Part Time, Wage £15.37 per hour, Job ID 4499436

Care Assistant – Care Home, Grantham, Part Time (Temporary), Wage £8.72 per hour, Job ID 4499438

Community Support Worker, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £19,737 to £21,142 per year, Job ID 4498075

Medical Secretary, Grantham, Full Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4497404

Medical Secretary, Grantham, Part Time, Wage £21,892 to £24,157 per year (Pro Rata), Job ID 4497317

Class 1 Driver, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £10.50 per hour, Job ID 4497084

Van Driver – Parcel Delivery, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £9 per hour, Job ID 4497057

Training Officer - Aircrew, Cranwell, Full Time, Wage £32,425 per year, Job ID 4495866

Packing Operative, Long Bennington, Full Time, Wage £8.72 per hour, Job ID 4494838

HGV 1 Driver (Days), Grantham, Full Time, Wage £11 per hour PAYE, Job ID 4491965

Dispenser, Long Bennington, Part Time, Wage Depending on Experience, Job ID 4487343

Gas Distribution Business Administrator, Marston, Full Time, Wage Negotiable, Job ID 4485821

Class 2 HIAB Driver, Grantham, Full time, Wage £12 per hour PAYE, Job ID 4485363

Senior Occupational Therapist, Sleaford, Full Time, Wage £31,365 to £37,890 per year, Job ID 4484228

Registered Nurse (RGN) – Bank – Care home, Grantham, Part Time (Temporary), Wage £15.37 per hour, Job ID 4499435

Business Development Manager, Grantham, Full Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4513084

Experienced and Trainee Children’s Residential Support Worker, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £8.72 to £11 per hour, Job ID 4511798

Head Chef, Grantham, Full Time, Wage Up to £22,000 per year, Job ID 4514542

Order Builder, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £9 per hour, Job ID 4516107

Stocktaker/Auditor, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £8.75 to £9 per hour, Job ID 4517117

To find out more about a vacancy, visit www.gov.uk/find-a-job and select ‘start now’, then enter the Job ID in the search field.

Read more GranthamJobs News