Latest vacancies from Grantham Jobcentre
Personal Assistant, Buckminster, Part Time, Wage £200 per week, Job ID 4505678
Site Joiner, Grantham, Full Time, Wage Up to £19 per hour, Job ID 4505200
Behavioural Support Assistant, Grantham, Full Time (temporary), Wage £65 to £75 per day, Job ID 4503324
Care Worker, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £8.50 to £9 per hour, Job ID 4501935
Skills Coach, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £27,520 per year, Job ID 4500120
Registered Nurse (RGN) – Care Home, Grantham, Part Time, Wage £15.37 per hour, Job ID 4499436
Care Assistant – Care Home, Grantham, Part Time (Temporary), Wage £8.72 per hour, Job ID 4499438
Community Support Worker, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £19,737 to £21,142 per year, Job ID 4498075
Medical Secretary, Grantham, Full Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4497404
Medical Secretary, Grantham, Part Time, Wage £21,892 to £24,157 per year (Pro Rata), Job ID 4497317
Class 1 Driver, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £10.50 per hour, Job ID 4497084
Van Driver – Parcel Delivery, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £9 per hour, Job ID 4497057
Training Officer - Aircrew, Cranwell, Full Time, Wage £32,425 per year, Job ID 4495866
Packing Operative, Long Bennington, Full Time, Wage £8.72 per hour, Job ID 4494838
HGV 1 Driver (Days), Grantham, Full Time, Wage £11 per hour PAYE, Job ID 4491965
Dispenser, Long Bennington, Part Time, Wage Depending on Experience, Job ID 4487343
Gas Distribution Business Administrator, Marston, Full Time, Wage Negotiable, Job ID 4485821
Class 2 HIAB Driver, Grantham, Full time, Wage £12 per hour PAYE, Job ID 4485363
Senior Occupational Therapist, Sleaford, Full Time, Wage £31,365 to £37,890 per year, Job ID 4484228
Registered Nurse (RGN) – Bank – Care home, Grantham, Part Time (Temporary), Wage £15.37 per hour, Job ID 4499435
Business Development Manager, Grantham, Full Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4513084
Experienced and Trainee Children’s Residential Support Worker, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £8.72 to £11 per hour, Job ID 4511798
Head Chef, Grantham, Full Time, Wage Up to £22,000 per year, Job ID 4514542
Order Builder, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £9 per hour, Job ID 4516107
Stocktaker/Auditor, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £8.75 to £9 per hour, Job ID 4517117
- To find out more about a vacancy, visit www.gov.uk/find-a-job and select ‘start now’, then enter the Job ID in the search field.
