Latest vacancies from Grantham Jobcentre
HGV Class 2 Concrete Mixer Driver, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £10 per hour, Job ID 4539109
Tramping – HGV Class 1 Driver, Bourne, Full Time, Wage £11.50 per hour PAYE, Job ID 4536043
Registered Nurse, Grantham, Part Time, Wage £28.13 per hour, Job ID 4535787
Support Worker - Children, Grantham, Part Time, Wage £20.94 per hour, Job ID 4535791
Sales Cashier/Trainee Assistant Manager, Grantham, Full Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4532871
HGV Class 2 Driver, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £10 to £12 per hour, Job ID 4532480
Care Worker, Colsterworth, Full Time, Wage £8.50 to £9 per hour, Job ID 4531568
Welfare Labourer/Covid Cleaner, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £10.48 per hour, Job ID 4529678
Personal Assistant, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £18,000 to £22,000 per year, Job ID 4529350
Healthcare Assistants, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £8.72 to £15 per hour, Job ID 4527281
Senior Carer, Grantham, Part Time, Wage £9.94 to £10.29 per hour, Job ID 4527002
Nurse Practitioner, Corby Glen, Part Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4525059
Machine Operator, Near Grantham, Full Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4522577
Groundworks Labourers, Boston, Full Time (Temp), Wage £14 per hour, Job ID 4522028
Production Manager, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £28,000 to £30,000 per year, Job ID 4518392
Healthcare Assistant, Grantham, Full Time (Temporary), Wage £8.72 to £9.50 per hour, Job ID 4518234
Electrical Engineer, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £28,000 to £30,000 per year, Job ID 4517201
Stocktaker/Auditor, Grantham, Full time, Wage £8.75 to £9 per hour, Job ID 4517117
Order Builder, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £9 per hour, Job ID 4516107
Commercial Business Development Manager, Grantham, Full Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4515680
HGV Electrician, Grantham, Full Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4540894
Pharmacy Technician, Grantham, Full Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4542910
Energy Sales Advisor, Grantham, Full Time (Self- Employed), Wage £500 to £1300 per week, Job ID 4544145
Community Nurse, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £24,907 to £30,615 per year, Job ID 4544685
Counselling Lecturer, Grantham, Part Time, Wage Up to £3,592 per year, Job ID 4537212
To find out more about a vacancy, visit www.gov.uk/find-a-job and select ‘start now’, then enter the Job ID in the search field.
