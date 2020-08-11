Latest vacancies from Grantham Jobcentre

HGV Class 2 Concrete Mixer Driver, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £10 per hour, Job ID 4539109

Tramping – HGV Class 1 Driver, Bourne, Full Time, Wage £11.50 per hour PAYE, Job ID 4536043

Registered Nurse, Grantham, Part Time, Wage £28.13 per hour, Job ID 4535787

Support Worker - Children, Grantham, Part Time, Wage £20.94 per hour, Job ID 4535791

Sales Cashier/Trainee Assistant Manager, Grantham, Full Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4532871

HGV Class 2 Driver, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £10 to £12 per hour, Job ID 4532480

Care Worker, Colsterworth, Full Time, Wage £8.50 to £9 per hour, Job ID 4531568

Welfare Labourer/Covid Cleaner, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £10.48 per hour, Job ID 4529678

Personal Assistant, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £18,000 to £22,000 per year, Job ID 4529350

Healthcare Assistants, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £8.72 to £15 per hour, Job ID 4527281

Senior Carer, Grantham, Part Time, Wage £9.94 to £10.29 per hour, Job ID 4527002

Nurse Practitioner, Corby Glen, Part Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4525059

Machine Operator, Near Grantham, Full Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4522577

Groundworks Labourers, Boston, Full Time (Temp), Wage £14 per hour, Job ID 4522028

Production Manager, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £28,000 to £30,000 per year, Job ID 4518392

Healthcare Assistant, Grantham, Full Time (Temporary), Wage £8.72 to £9.50 per hour, Job ID 4518234

Electrical Engineer, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £28,000 to £30,000 per year, Job ID 4517201

Stocktaker/Auditor, Grantham, Full time, Wage £8.75 to £9 per hour, Job ID 4517117

Order Builder, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £9 per hour, Job ID 4516107

Commercial Business Development Manager, Grantham, Full Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4515680

HGV Electrician, Grantham, Full Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4540894

Pharmacy Technician, Grantham, Full Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4542910

Energy Sales Advisor, Grantham, Full Time (Self- Employed), Wage £500 to £1300 per week, Job ID 4544145

Community Nurse, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £24,907 to £30,615 per year, Job ID 4544685

Counselling Lecturer, Grantham, Part Time, Wage Up to £3,592 per year, Job ID 4537212

To find out more about a vacancy, visit www.gov.uk/find-a-job and select ‘start now’, then enter the Job ID in the search field.

