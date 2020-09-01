Latest vacancies available from Grantham Jobcentre
Energy Sales Adviser, Grantham, Full Time (Self Employed), Wage £500 to £1300 per week, Job ID 4629547
Live-In Charity Fundraiser, UK wide, Full Time, Wage £18,200 to £25,000 per year, Job ID 4627246
Acute Care Nurse, Countywide, Full Time, Wage £31,365 to £37,870 per year, Job ID 4626755
Weekend Children’s Residential Support Worker, Grantham, Part Time, Wage £8.72 to £11 per hour, Job ID 4623587
Security Door Supervisor - Medical Facility, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £8.72 to £9 per hour, Job ID 4623184
Telesales, Grantham, Part Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4622484
Registered Nurse (RGN) – Care Home, Grantham, Part Time, Wage £15.37 per hour, Job ID 4622101
Agricultural/Plant Machinery Sales Assistant, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £25,000 per year, Job ID 4622020
Field Sales Rep for Plant/Agricultural Business, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £30,000 to £37,000 per year, Job ID 4622027
General Operative, Grantham, Part Time/Full Time (Temporary), Wage £9.50 to £10.50 per hour, Job ID 4621835
Workshop Engineer, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £30,000 to £36,000 per year, Job ID 4619299
Lead Store Team Member, Grantham, Part Time, Wage £9.60 per hour, Job ID 4618502
FLT Driver, Grantham, Full Time (Temporary), Wage £9.50 to £11.38 per hour, Job ID 4553647
Head of Commercial Finance, Grantham, Full Time, Wage Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4617739
Class 2 Driver, Grantham, Full Time (Temporary to Permanent), Wage £10 to £15 per hour, Job ID 4617589
Welder Fabricator, Grantham, Full Time (Temporary to Permanent), Wage £10.50 per hour, Job ID 4615323
Customer Service Assistant, Grantham, Part Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4579641
Production Supervisor, Cranwell, Full Time, Wage £27,000 to £30,000 per year, Job ID 4613844
Carer, Grantham, Part Time, Wage £8.94 to £9.29 per hour, Job ID 4612920
Yard Operative/Trainee LGV Driver, Grantham, Full Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4610834
Payroll Assistant, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £17,732.76 to £20,098.19 per year, Job ID 4605334
Marketing & Communications Assistant, Grantham, Part Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4604400
Cleaner, Grantham, Full Time (Temporary), Wage £8.72 per hour, Job ID 4603721
Production & Assembly Operative, Grantham, Full Time (Temporary to Permanent), Wage £12 per hour, Job ID 4603691
General Operative, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £8.72 per hour, Job ID 4601154
- To find out more about a vacancy, visit www.gov.uk/find-a-job and select ‘start now’, then enter the Job ID in the search field.
