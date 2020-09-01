Home   News   Article

Latest vacancies available from Grantham Jobcentre

By Marie Bond
-
marie.bond@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:42, 01 September 2020
 | Updated: 14:44, 01 September 2020

Energy Sales Adviser, Grantham, Full Time (Self Employed), Wage £500 to £1300 per week, Job ID 4629547

Live-In Charity Fundraiser, UK wide, Full Time, Wage £18,200 to £25,000 per year, Job ID 4627246

Acute Care Nurse, Countywide, Full Time, Wage £31,365 to £37,870 per year, Job ID 4626755

Jobs listings (23998428)

Weekend Children’s Residential Support Worker, Grantham, Part Time, Wage £8.72 to £11 per hour, Job ID 4623587

Security Door Supervisor - Medical Facility, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £8.72 to £9 per hour, Job ID 4623184

Telesales, Grantham, Part Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4622484

Registered Nurse (RGN) – Care Home, Grantham, Part Time, Wage £15.37 per hour, Job ID 4622101

Agricultural/Plant Machinery Sales Assistant, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £25,000 per year, Job ID 4622020

Field Sales Rep for Plant/Agricultural Business, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £30,000 to £37,000 per year, Job ID 4622027

General Operative, Grantham, Part Time/Full Time (Temporary), Wage £9.50 to £10.50 per hour, Job ID 4621835

Workshop Engineer, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £30,000 to £36,000 per year, Job ID 4619299

Lead Store Team Member, Grantham, Part Time, Wage £9.60 per hour, Job ID 4618502

FLT Driver, Grantham, Full Time (Temporary), Wage £9.50 to £11.38 per hour, Job ID 4553647

Head of Commercial Finance, Grantham, Full Time, Wage Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4617739

Class 2 Driver, Grantham, Full Time (Temporary to Permanent), Wage £10 to £15 per hour, Job ID 4617589

Welder Fabricator, Grantham, Full Time (Temporary to Permanent), Wage £10.50 per hour, Job ID 4615323

Customer Service Assistant, Grantham, Part Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4579641

Production Supervisor, Cranwell, Full Time, Wage £27,000 to £30,000 per year, Job ID 4613844

Carer, Grantham, Part Time, Wage £8.94 to £9.29 per hour, Job ID 4612920

Yard Operative/Trainee LGV Driver, Grantham, Full Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4610834

Payroll Assistant, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £17,732.76 to £20,098.19 per year, Job ID 4605334

Marketing & Communications Assistant, Grantham, Part Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4604400

Cleaner, Grantham, Full Time (Temporary), Wage £8.72 per hour, Job ID 4603721

Production & Assembly Operative, Grantham, Full Time (Temporary to Permanent), Wage £12 per hour, Job ID 4603691

General Operative, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £8.72 per hour, Job ID 4601154

  • To find out more about a vacancy, visit www.gov.uk/find-a-job and select ‘start now’, then enter the Job ID in the search field.
