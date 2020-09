Latest vacancies from Grantham Jobcentre

By

Brickwork Technician, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £16,777 per year, Job ID 4718592

Careers Advisor, Grantham, Part Time, wage £25,124 per year, Job ID 4718596

Care Assistant – Care Home, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £8.72 per hour, Job ID 4716680

Jobs listings (23998428)

Registered Nurse, Grantham and surrounding area, Part Time, Wage £28.13 per hour, Job ID 4683868

Customer Service Advisor, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £17,004 per year, Job ID 4715282

Funeral Service Crew, Grantham, Part Time, Wage £9.13 to £10.15 per hour, Job ID 4723369

Area Security Officer, Grantham, Full Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4710110

Labourer, Grantham, Full Time (Temporary), Wage £11.15 to £11.50 per hour, Job ID 4710005

Class 2 Driver, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £10 to £10.50 per hour, Job ID 4709667

Student Support Assistant – Curriculum Intervention, Grantham, Part Time (Temporary), Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4708575

Front of House, Stamford, Part Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4707858

Estate Agent Property Valuer, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £22,500 to £25,000 per year, Job ID 4707096

Trainee Money Advice Caseworker, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £21,000 to £24,000 per year, Job ID 4706200

Groundcare Mechanic, Grantham, Full Time, Wage Not Specified, Job ID 4708254

Care Worker, Grantham, Full Time or Part Time, Wage £8.50 to £9 per hour, Job ID 4704387

Packer – Afternoon Shift, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £9.72 per hour, Job ID 4701855

White Goods Engineer, Grantham, Full Time (Temporary), Wage £8.75 to £9.20 per hour, Job ID 4700542

Class 2 Driver, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £10 per hour, Job ID 4700448

LGV Class 1 Driver, Great Gonerby, Full Time, Wage Not specified, Job ID 4699487

Dispensing Assistant, Grantham, Part Time, Wage £9.19 per hour, Job ID 4696554

Experienced and Trainee Children’s Residential Support Worker, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £8.72 to £11 per hour, Job ID 4722676

Medical Secretary Community Paediatrics, Grantham, Part Time, Wage £19,737 to £21,142 per year pro rata, Job ID 4724956

Housekeeping Assistant, Grantham, Part Time, Wage £18,005 to £19,337 per year pro rata, Job ID 4724936

Loading Operative, Grantham, Full Time (Temporary), Wage Not specified, Job ID 4727942

Assistant Psychologist, Grantham, Full Time, Wage £24,907 to £30,615 per year, Job ID 4728211