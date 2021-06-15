Take a look at the latest jobs available from Grantham Jobcentre
Roles in customer services, retail and driving are among the latest job vacancies to become available at Grantham Jobcentre this week.
Customer services assistant, Grantham, part time,wage not specified, Job ID 6076931
HGV class 1 driver, Grantham, full time, £12 to £14 per hour, Job ID 5724063
Adult care team leader, Colsterworth, full time, £24,862.50 to £27,271.40 per year, Job ID 6070547
Ceiling track hoist installer, Grantham, full time, £24,000 per year, Job ID 6066665
Care worker, Grantham, full time or part time, £10 to £12 per hour, Job ID 6065826
Hatchery operative, Grantham, full time, £9.39 per hour, Job ID 6065608
Team member - housekeeping, Grantham, Part Time, £8.91 per hour, Job ID 6063617
Test centre associate, Grantham, part time, £9.50 to £10.93 per hour, Job ID 5828720
Cleaner, Grantham, Part Time, £9 per hour, Job ID 6060163
Laundry operative, Grantham, full time, £9.50 per hour, Job ID 6060097
Sales asistant, Grantham, part time, wage not specified, Job ID 6057519
Activities coordinator, Grantham, part time, £9.22 to £9.57 per hour, Job ID 6057329
Admin assistant, Grantham, full time, £10 per hour, Job ID 6051714
Commercial electrician, Grantham, full time, £12 to £15 per hour, Job ID 6050576
Store team member, Grantham, part time, £5.93 to £9.22 per hour, Job ID 6050493
Lettings customer service advisor, Grantham, full time, £16,302 to £17,374 per year, Job ID 6048926
Chimney engineer labourer, Colsterworth, full time, wage not specified, Job ID 6039405
Telesales and sales coordinator, Grantham, part time, £20,000 to £24,000 per year (pro rata), Job ID 6038915
Healthcare assistant, Grantham, full time, £8.50 to £10 per hour, Job ID 6036673
Care assistant - care home, Grantham, full time, £9.01 per hour, Job ID 6035264
Line operatives, Barkston Heath, full time, £9 per hour, Job ID 6029326
Forklift driver, Barkston Heath, full time, £10.50 to £11 per hour, Job ID 6029285
Recycling operative, Grantham, full time, £8.91 to £9.67 per hour, Job ID 6028745
Radley sales assistant, Grantham, part time, wage not specified, Job ID 6025588
Kitchen team member, Grantham, part time, wage not specified, Job ID 6025248
To find out more about a vacancy, visit www.gov.uk/find-a-job and select ‘start now’, then enter the Job ID in the search field.