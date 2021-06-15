Roles in customer services, retail and driving are among the latest job vacancies to become available at Grantham Jobcentre this week.

Customer services assistant, Grantham, part time,wage not specified, Job ID 6076931

HGV class 1 driver, Grantham, full time, £12 to £14 per hour, Job ID 5724063

Adult care team leader, Colsterworth, full time, £24,862.50 to £27,271.40 per year, Job ID 6070547

Ceiling track hoist installer, Grantham, full time, £24,000 per year, Job ID 6066665

Care worker, Grantham, full time or part time, £10 to £12 per hour, Job ID 6065826

Hatchery operative, Grantham, full time, £9.39 per hour, Job ID 6065608

Team member - housekeeping, Grantham, Part Time, £8.91 per hour, Job ID 6063617

Test centre associate, Grantham, part time, £9.50 to £10.93 per hour, Job ID 5828720

Cleaner, Grantham, Part Time, £9 per hour, Job ID 6060163

Laundry operative, Grantham, full time, £9.50 per hour, Job ID 6060097

Sales asistant, Grantham, part time, wage not specified, Job ID 6057519

Activities coordinator, Grantham, part time, £9.22 to £9.57 per hour, Job ID 6057329

Admin assistant, Grantham, full time, £10 per hour, Job ID 6051714

Commercial electrician, Grantham, full time, £12 to £15 per hour, Job ID 6050576

Store team member, Grantham, part time, £5.93 to £9.22 per hour, Job ID 6050493

Lettings customer service advisor, Grantham, full time, £16,302 to £17,374 per year, Job ID 6048926

Chimney engineer labourer, Colsterworth, full time, wage not specified, Job ID 6039405

Telesales and sales coordinator, Grantham, part time, £20,000 to £24,000 per year (pro rata), Job ID 6038915

Healthcare assistant, Grantham, full time, £8.50 to £10 per hour, Job ID 6036673

Care assistant - care home, Grantham, full time, £9.01 per hour, Job ID 6035264

Line operatives, Barkston Heath, full time, £9 per hour, Job ID 6029326

Forklift driver, Barkston Heath, full time, £10.50 to £11 per hour, Job ID 6029285

Recycling operative, Grantham, full time, £8.91 to £9.67 per hour, Job ID 6028745

Radley sales assistant, Grantham, part time, wage not specified, Job ID 6025588

Kitchen team member, Grantham, part time, wage not specified, Job ID 6025248

To find out more about a vacancy, visit www.gov.uk/find-a-job and select ‘start now’, then enter the Job ID in the search field.