Launch event held to celebrate 'Grantham Trumps Cards' game

An event has been held to officially launch a unique new card game that celebrates some of Grantham's historic buildings and landmarks.

InvestSK has partnered with Heritage Lincolnshire and Grantham Civic Society to highlight 62 historic buildings and sites within the town through a fun card game based on the childhood favourite ‘Top Trumps.'

Launched as part of the Grantham High Street Heritage Action Zone Project, the 'Grantham Trumps Cards' game is a fun way to learn about some of the town’s most historic buildings through a simple and entertaining card game which doubles up as guide to discover and engage with the historic town.

The launch of 'Grantham Trumps Cards'. (47655527)

The sale of the cards will support several local charities and community groups following a tough year.

Key players in the project gathered at Grantham House yesterday (Thursday), which is the subject of one of the new cards, to celebrate the launch of the new game and project.

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, said: ‘Grantham has fantastic heritage, and I am thrilled that the Grantham Trump Cards will give people an opportunity to discover and learn about the town. As well as celebrating the more well-known historic buildings the game also highlights some of the hidden gems to be found.

"We are grateful to our partners at Grantham Civic Society who contributed over 100 volunteer hours to the project, and we hope that people will be inspired to explore Grantham’s history, while supporting some very deserving local organisations."

The launch of 'Grantham Trumps Cards'. (47655649)

Heritage Lincolnshire’s business manager Hannah Thompson is delighted to be part of the project.

She said: "I am so proud to have worked on this for my hometown on behalf of Heritage Lincolnshire and following the launch event on Thursday, we can finally get the cards out there for people to enjoy.

"We had the perfect setting for the launch event, hosted in the grounds of card 31, Grantham House, in the glorious sunshine, with card number four, St Wulfram’s overlooking us.

"Thank you to our funders Historic England and our partners Invest SK and Grantham Civic Society for helping us to achieve such a fantastic product.

The launch of 'Grantham Trumps Cards'. (47655893)

"We really hope that people will support one of the chosen charities or groups by purchasing a pack and taking the time to realise what amazing buildings and landmarks we have within our town."

The Grantham High Street Heritage Action Zone (HS-HAZ) Project is a £1.25Million programme funded by Historic England and South Kesteven District Council, which is being delivered by InvestSK. The project will highlight, celebrate, and regenerate Grantham’s historic town centre. The four-year project aims to engage local people with the history that is all around them, creating opportunities to explore what makes Grantham unique.

The cards are available to purchase for £4.99 from a variety of outlets throughout the town including St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice Shop, South Lincolnshire Blind Society, St Wulfram’s Church, Community Book Shop on Welby Street, Guildhall Arts Centre, GRACE, St John’s Church, Station Road East, Wyndham Park Visitor Centre, Wyndham Park, National Trust and at the bookshop at Belton House.

Grantham Trump cards (47004027)

Susan Swinburn of the South Lincolnshire Blind Society is pleased to support the project.

She said: "South Lincolnshire Blind Society are very proud to be supporting the Grantham Trump cards. They are an excellent way to promote our town's amazing history. We can see adults and children being able to use them and learn something new about the town’s history and people who lived here years ago. They are an excellent tool to demonstrate just how diverse our town is and showcase our amazing architecture too.

"We are really pleased to be asked to promote the cards and you can get your hands on a pack from us at South Lincolnshire Blind Society."

You can also purchase your cards online to support Grantham Civic Society by emailing granthamcivicsociety@virginmedia.com or go online at Heritage Lincolnshire.

If you are a local school or community group and would like up to five free packs for educational purposes, contact Claire Saunders at InvestSK on Claire.saunders@investsk.co.uk to get yours sent to you