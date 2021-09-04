An exclusive kitchen retailer is hosting a launch event to celebrate its relocation to new premises.

LA Kitchen Collections is an exclusive retailer of the Laura Ashley Kitchen Collection which features exquisitely designed ranges presenting the very best in British kitchen design.

It was formerly based at the Engine Yard in the grounds of Belvoir Castle but recently relocated to The Grange, at Sedgebrook, following 12 weeks of renovations.

Owner Lee Ward has more than 20 years of experience in the industry and is excited about the opening of there new design studio.

Lee said: “It’s a much better location and this enables us to really showcase the Laura Ashley brand.”

The Laura Ashley Kitchen Collection features a mix of traditional and contemporary styles which have been designed for ‘the way you live today’.

Kitchens within the collection have been designed to suit every type of home from urban apartment to country cottage. Each of the ranges are available in a variety of hand-painted matt finishes, all designed in the Laura Ashley tradition.

Lee added: “The collection is second to none with its beautiful styling, a palette of soft muted colours and coordinated accessories.”

To celebrate the move, they are hosting a launch event on Saturday, September 11, where visitors will be able to see the exquisite range of kitchens and bedrooms. Executive chef Richard Bramble will also be there on the day to show off his cooking skills.

You can also be in with the chance of winning £5,000 towards a new Laura Ashley Kitchen by entering into a prize draw. Other top prizes up for grabs include a fine dining home experience for eight people including a waiter following the fitting of your new kitchen.

For more information and to enter into the draw, visit www.lakitchencollections.co.uk