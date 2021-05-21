A fully refurbished bed and breakfast is the latest addition to a community-owned village pub and restaurant near Grantham.

Two rooms at The Thorold in Marston, which the village successfully rescued and bought as a community interest company in 2019, have been completely transformed during lockdown.

The Thorold was bought for £195,000 and relaunched by Marston and Hougham campaigners in November 2019, after being closed for four years.

As well as raising enough to purchase the pub itself, campaigners also raised the funds for much-needed renovations to take place.

With a local collective expertise of interior designers, builders, architects, building control, tradespeople and a host of other professions, all pulling together, The Thorold has now become a community hub and a lifeline for many of the local residents.

As well as the pub and restaurant, it now also hosts an outreach post office on a Wednesday morning and a fully stocked village shop which is open seven days a week.

A community café serving hot drinks and refreshments daily was also launched before the pub was forced to close its doors once again when the UK went into national lockdown last March due to the Covid pandemic.

Edward Faulkner took over as general manager just a few weeks before the first lockdown last March.

He said: “It’s been a trying year as we have been open then shut, open then shut, but we are hoping that this is it now and the B&B is a great way to mark our reopening.

“A B&B was always part of the business plan. There used to be one at the pub years ago – maybe 1996 – but nothing since. The rooms are aimed at everyone including business people and people visiting their families.”

The two double rooms, which are located in a private upstairs area of the pub with photos of local landscapes and beauty spots adorning the walls, have been completely transformed thanks to the work and creative vision of a local interior designer.

Costing £95 a night with a fully cooked breakfast, each room comes complete with a king-size bed and en suite bathroom.

The pub reopened on Monday after being closed since last October.

Edward added: “This week has gone really well. The locals have missed us, that’s for sure. We are fully booked every evening this week and getting nearly booked up for next week.

“We can’t complain at all. The support is fab.

“It’s more than just a pub and a shop to the villagers, it’s a lifeline.”

For more information or to book, visit: www.thethorold.co.uk or to find out more about how the village came together to rescue and transform the pub, visit: www.save.thethoroldarms.co.uk