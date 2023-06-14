A laundry service has donated £500 to a community hub.

Every quarter, Johnson’s Linen Services donates £500 to charity, and the Grantham branch has decided to donate this to the BHive Community Hub.

Rob Dixon, a BHive volunteer, proposed the BHive as a chosen charity to Sanjay Patel, the general manager of the laundry branch, and he chose the hub.

BHive Community Hub

Rob said: “A national business with a local operation supporting local charities, how good is that!

“The donation will help us to continue to change lives locally for the better and restore dignity and hope.

“The donation will also ensure that within Grantham we have that safe space for vulnerable people to be able to get support when they need it most.

“On behalf of Susan Swinburn (CEO) and the volunteers at the BHive Community, thanks so much to Sanjay and all employees at the Alma Park plant for choosing us to be the benefactor this quarter.”

BHive Community Hub, in Finkin Street, is under the South Lincolnshire Blind Society.