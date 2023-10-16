Laura Hudson is feeling ‘proud and honoured’ after becoming an international mermaid champion.

Laura, who has appeared at Grantham’s Rotary Swimmarathon several times, has been competing in China and India, dazzling judges and proving herself as one of the globe’s top competitors.

After success in China Laura, from Quadring, went on to win the International title in India as well as scooping the Best In Swimsuit award.

“I am very proud and honoured to say I am Miss Ocean World 2023 and the crown is coming back to the UK,” she said.

Laura, a qualified mermaid and freedive instructors, was invited by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors to compete at the inaugural International Mermaid Performance Contest, which was running alongside the third China Mermaid Open Championship, at the Atlantis resort in Sanya, China.

And there Laura – who has previously been crowned Miss Mermaid Lincolnshire – soon got her underwater fix.

“It still didn’t seem real, and suddenly I was walking into a super fancy hotel room with a stunning view before a tour of the hotel… and the most important part was the aquarium tank, an an 11m-deep tank with a 16m-wide window through which to catch the judges’ eye as competitors create choreographed underwater routines to music.

“And boy, was it breathtaking.

“I couldn't believe my eyes when I spotted a hammerhead shark, and spotted eagle rays, the most incredible sight to see, and an animal I've wanted to see, and swim with, for years. I just couldn’t wait to get in.”

In the prelims a Pirates of the Caribbean routine scored 74.9, putting ‘over the moon’ Laura into fifth place.

Laura tweaked her routine for the final just 12 hours before performing, where she scored 82.1, finishing as second female and overall fourth international competitor.

Laura then headed to India for the Miss Ocean World competition where she claimed third place overall and the European title in 2020n during a Covid-hit virtual competition.

Competing at Chomu Palace in Rajasthan.

As well as being given a tour of the area – and handed the ominous room 101 – Laura was able to soak up her surroundings in the build up to the competition.

“It's been a three-year wait to be here and I'm trying to enjoy every single moment,” she said before the final.

“Years of studying other pageants and practicing walking, posing and planning outfits is hopefully paying off.”

And indeed they did as she claimed the Miss Ocean World crown.