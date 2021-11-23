It was the third time on stage for Lauren Mann, of Farrow Friends, a home-help, befriending and support service that encourages independence and friendship.

Lauren, who launched the business in 2017, picked up the award for Customer Care at the Grantham Journal Business Awards on Friday November 12.

This year’s award was especially poignant after a turbulent year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 (53043669)

Lauren, 25, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded customer care of the year again. The past two years have been challenging due to the pandemic but our team has rose to that challenge in the best way possible and made sure that no client felt lonely or isolated.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved in the awards, our wonderful clients and our wonderful team at Farrow Friends for all the support they put into our family business.

“The little things make such a huge difference to our clients and we truly pride ourselves in going the extra mile and providing the very best home help, support and befriending service possible.”

Claire Parker, head of marketing at Oldrids & Downtown, praised Lauren for never losing sight of the values that inspired her start-up despite the tremendous business growth over the short few years of operating.

Claire added: “The client’s welfare and happiness are always considered first, before anything else. The friendly and supportive approach from staff and the business owner herself ensures total client trust.

“During the pandemic they helped many of their clients overcome loneliness through their visits and their care, also providing a much-needed link to absent family members, reassuring and advising on their family welfare.

This organisation truly encapsulates the sentiment of caring.”

In 2019, Lauren’s company won the Customer Care Award at the Grantham Journal Business Awards and she has also been a Prince’s Trust Young Ambassador, which enables her to tell her story to encourage other young people.

Lauren is hoping to raise more awareness about the opportunities The Prince’s Trust enables young entrepreneurs like herself to have, adding: “I left school with no formal qualifications after falling ill. I worked really hard and was able to launch a successful business.”