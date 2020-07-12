Law aims to make it easier to get pavement licence in Grantham
Published: 07:00, 12 July 2020
Businesses selling food and drink in Grantham may soon be able to quickly set up tables and chairs to serve customers outdoors.
The Government is expected to make a law allowing traders such as cafes, bars and restaurants to apply down a more streamlined route straight to the district council.
Previously, businesses had to apply to the county council, but it is hoped new legislation will allow them to apply for a pavement licence to put furniture outside their premises, making it easier for them to trade during the pandemic.
Graham Newton
