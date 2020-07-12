Businesses selling food and drink in Grantham may soon be able to quickly set up tables and chairs to serve customers outdoors.

The Government is expected to make a law allowing traders such as cafes, bars and restaurants to apply down a more streamlined route straight to the district council.

Previously, businesses had to apply to the county council, but it is hoped new legislation will allow them to apply for a pavement licence to put furniture outside their premises, making it easier for them to trade during the pandemic.