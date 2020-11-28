A Grantham law firm has recruited three professionals to join its head office in Grantham.

JMP Solicitors, based at Autumn Park on Dysart Road, has recruited Andrea Bingham as a private client solicitor, Mikaela Rogerson as a family law solicitor and Reiss Williams as IT manager.

Andrea specialises in helping clients prepare for the future by drafting wills and lasting powers of attorney, to help clients manage affairs and assist with vital healthcare decisions.

Three new recruits at JMP Solicitors in Grantham are, from left, Mikaela Rogerson, Andrea Bingham and Reiss Williams. (43237105)

After qualifying as a solicitor in 1997, Andrea initially specialised in criminal litigation and mental health law, before transferring to private client law in 2007.

She said: “My role involves helping clients through what can be a very difficult time, to ensure a smooth process for all concerned – I feel my skills and approach fit well within the team and I look forward to meeting new clients.”

Mikaela, who qualified as a solicitor in 1996, will be advising on all aspects of family law at JMP with a particular focus on financial cases.

She said: “JMP Solicitors is a local firm with a strong reputation in the industry, and that is what attracted me to joining the team.

“I am looking forward to being part of an experienced group of professionals that have a real focus on personal client care.”

Reiss joins the team as the on-site IT specialist, and will be responsible for ensuring the smooth running and maintenance of the computing systems in the firm’s Grantham office, as well as providing support to the directors.

Ian Howard, managing director at JMP Solicitors, said: “It is a pleasure to have Andrea and Mikaela on board – two extremely skilled solicitors with successful backgrounds in their fields of expertise and we look forward to seeing them fit in to the team.

“Reiss brings valuable IT experience and knowledge with him, and his work on our systems will bolster how efficiently we can deliver services to our clients, as well as improving the working experience for everyone at JMP.”

“We wish them all the best of luck in their new roles and it will be great to have them with us as we continue to grow.”