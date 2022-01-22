The final details of a plan for 25 affordable homes in a village were approved by a planning committee, despite concerns about the layout.

The proposal, located on a site west of Swinstead Road, Corby Glen, will provide 25 affordable homes, including bungalows, as well as a large open space.

South Kesteven District Council's planning committee approved the plans on Thursday afternoon, which relate to the access, appearance, layout of the application, which was granted permission in March 2019.

The proposed site plan (54369161)

John Roberts spoke on behalf of RG+P Ltd, the agent. He said: “There are no technical objections to development and all of the comments raised during the application process have been dealt with.

"Following approval, these houses will be constructed and occupied within the next two years. This site will not become a land bank."

Mr Roberts added that the mix of different sized housing would provide a “balanced community for both growing families and downsizers”.

He continued: “The scheme will provide a positive contribution to the local housing supply.”

Mr Colin Smith, owner of a property in Swinstead Road, which backs onto the development site, spoke against the proposal.

He said that he has had planning permission for the bungalow for six years and it’s cost him nearly £1,000,000 to build.

Mr Smith said: "“I’m not happy with it at all, because you’re putting a road right down the side of my bedroom. You’re putting development housing right at the back of my property."

Councillor Nick Robins (Con) agreed with Mr Smith's concerns, and suggested flipping the development so that the housing no longer backed onto the property, and using the large open space as a buffer between the new properties and Mr Smith's.

Coun Robins said: “There is a need for affordable homes in Corby Glen and I welcome that there are single storey dwellings in that development. There is a need for that type of house in Corby Glen.

“It seems strange to me that you’ve got a large parcel of open space, which is nice with the trees and I welcome that as well, it’s quite a well-designed layout.

“However, is there a way that you can flip the houses that are near to Mr Smith’s house to where the open space is and have the open space where the boundary is?"

Mr Roberts responded to this, saying that he understood where Coun Robins was coming from, but explained that the applicant had tried to build onto the back of existing properties, to minimise the amount of open rear fences against public areas to avoid anti-social behaviour.

Coun Robins disputed this. He said that “I don’t buy that unfortunately", and suggested that having the open space in the middle of the residential properties might dissipate any anti-social behaviour.

Coun Robins also stressed the importance of having a fire hydrant added to the development, which was added to the conditions.

Eight councillors voted in favour of the plans, with five abstaining.