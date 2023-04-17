A Long Bennington singer and his band could get the chance to perform at a popular festival.

Lewis Taylor is the lead singer of The Madisons, a band also made up of his university friends Archie Brook, Zac Fleming, Louis Fleming, and Alex Whitaker.

The band has been shortlisted as a potential artist to perform at the Tramlines Festival from July 21 until July 23.

Lewis Taylor, from Long Bennington, performing with The Madisons. Photo: Shea Turvey (63593008)

Lewis, a Sheffield Hallam University student, said: “I’m just a young lad from Long Bennington whose managed to find four other talented musicians, and we’ve all become best mates.

“The experience I’ve had with this band has been incredible and the opportunities we are facing now are coming thick and fast.

Archie Brook. Photo: Shea Turvey (63592986)

“We never expected this when we first started, so it’s all a bit surreal, but we just want to keep writing our own music, playing it in our home city here in Sheffield and up and down the country, and just see where it takes us.”

The band has been together for two years.

The musicians are all in their final year at Sheffield Hallam and they hope to “finish on a high”, Lewis added.

He said: “Some of our university experiences are coming to an end this year.

“All we want to do is to keep doing bigger things and this opportunity exceeds that.”

Alex Whitaker. Photo: Shea Turvey (63592995)

When they first formed, the band had three goals. These were to release their own music, play at The Leadmill, a Sheffield-based live music venue, and perform in Tramlines.

If they get the chance to perform at the festival, it would be a “dream”, added Lewis.

Zac Fleming. Photo: Shea Turvey (63593002)

Tramlines is an annual festival held in Sheffield and holds a capacity of around 30,000.

Notable artists including Pixie Lott, Example, The Eighties and many more have headlined the festival.

The Madisons have been shortlisted to possibly perform at Tramlines Festival. Photo: Shea Turvey (63593017)

This year will see the likes of Richard Ashcroft, the Courteeners, Kaiser Chiefs, Sugababes and many more artists heading to the Tramlines stage.

The Madisons are an indie rock band.

To vote for The Madisons, go to https://tramlines.org.uk/vote/?.

Voting closes on Thursday, April 20.