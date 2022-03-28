A drugs gang has been jailed for a combined 23 years after police uncovered encrypted messages.

Three members of a drugs gang, which facilitated the sale of 20kg of class A drugs across Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire have been jailed following an investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).

Jaspreet Virdee, 42, of Horsegate Market Deeping, organised the large scale distribution of cocaine.

He was supported by Max Thomas, 21, of Coventry Close, Peterborough, who acted as a courier, ferrying drugs from one location to another, and Reece Mucklin, 24, of Frederik Drive, Peterborough, who stored large quantities of cocaine at his house.

Virdee and Thomas used encrypted devices to arrange their drug deals, collecting thousands of pounds at a time in exchange for significant quantities of class A drugs.

Between March and June 2020, police uncovered messaged linking the two to the sale of about 15kg of cocaine.

On one occasion, messages showed Virdee attempting to purchase seven kilogrammes of cocaine in one day. A further five kilogrammes of cocaine was found in Mucklin’s house when police raided the property.

At a hearing at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (March 25), Virdee was jailed for 11-and-a-half years, while Thomas and Mucklin received seven-and-a-half and four-and-a-half year sentences respectively, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

The trio was arrested by officers as part Operation Venetic, the country's biggest law enforcement operation in spring 2020.

Data was uncovered following the seizure of servers linked to the Encrochat platform – an encrypted tool used by criminals to communicate with each other – which allowed investigators to view messages and other media sent between users as they discussed large-scale criminality.

Detective inspector Dave Skarratts said: “This is the latest in a series of significant drug dealing operations that have been dismantled as a result of Operation Venetic.

“Drug dealers such as these three thought that they could operate above the law and evade justice, and we’re pleased to have been able to show them that this isn’t the case with them now facing a substantial time behind bars.

“The evidence was so overwhelming that they faced no other choice than to plead guilty.

“I hope this result shows that organised crime doesn’t pay – you will be caught and made to pay the price for your actions.”