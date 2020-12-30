Leader of Lincolnshire County Council urges people to 'stick to new restrictions' after tier 4 announcement

The leader of Lincolnshire County Council has urged people to stick to the new restrictions following the Government's announcement that the county will move into tier 4 tomorrow (Thursday).

Councillor Martin Hill said: "Despite infection rates coming down in Lincolnshire, the government has decided tier 4 restrictions are needed here.

"We realise this will be difficult news for some, particularly those shops and businesses that will have to close, and we'll continue to press for them to receive the necessary support.

Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council. (40485327)

"However, we can't ignore the increasing pressure on hospitals, and I urge everyone to stick to the new restrictions. Keep to the hands, face, space guidelines, and, if you develop any symptoms, no matter how mild, then please self-isolate and get tested.

"Today's approval of the new vaccine means we can now see the light at the end of the tunnel. However, let's not be complacent and let things slip, as we aren't out of the woods yet.

"I'd like to wish you all a happy New Year, and remind everyone to be safe and stick to the rules on New Year's Eve."