Two local business leaders have been re-appointed to spearhead local lobbying and representation for Lincolnshire's small businesses.

In recognition of their contributions, Michael Johnson MBE, of Sudbrook, and Samantha White, of Covenham St Mary, have both retained their positions in the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) and will continue to work for a further terms of three years.

The FSB is the largest business representation group in Britain, and the group's Lincolnshire leaders are vital in ensuring the needs of small businesses across the county remain on the radar of politicians and decision makers.

Mike Johnson MBE FSB (54137948)

Michael Johnson MBE, owns Michael Johnson Management Support Services, and was first appointed to the federation in January 2019.

He said: "Small businesses are the lifeblood of our local and national economy, which is why I’m dedicated to doing all I can to support and represent those across Lincolnshire.

"I am firmly focused on how crime and security affect SMEs, and giving back all my experience around apprenticeships to the local small business community."

"I look forward to working with Lincolnshire’s members to ensure we stay at the heart of the local debate and at the forefront of business policy decision-making."

With Samantha, Michael will work alongside a number of other elected FSB area leaders throughout the East Midlands to deal with key local issues and take part in the group's wider policy discussions throughout the UK.

Mike Cherry, FSB national chairman, said: "Volunteers are crucial to FSB’s success as it’s only by drawing on the experience of our members who run their own small businesses that FSB is able to be such a strong campaigning voice, locally and nationally.

"Therefore, I want to congratulate Samantha and Michael on their roles. I know they will be strong advocate for businesses across Lincolnshire."