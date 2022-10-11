A sports education charity has trained over 100 children in the district to develop their leadership skills.

Over 100 children across inspire+’s 45 member schools in the South Kesteven area were selected to become an inspire+ Bronze Young Ambassadors.

Bronze Young Ambassadors are trained by the charity and receive support from their PE teachers and schools to develop leadership skills and motivate other children to participate in sports, physical activities and promote healthy lifestyles.

The launch event held by inspire + helped children develop their leadership skills. (59890583)

inspire+ has been running this programme for the past 11 years, and since then, schools have noticed that children are more willing to enjoy PE sessions and feel more active.

The Bronze Young Ambassador programme is the beginning of the inspire+ leadership pathway providing opportunities for pupils from the playground right through to employment.

When the Bronze Ambassadors reach secondary school, they receive the opportunity to become Silver Young Ambassadors, which is the next level of the Ambassador Pathway.

Or, they can be redirected to the Leadership Pathway, which will lead them to the Sports Leaders Programme with opportunities to develop their leadership skills.

This year, inspire+ are welcoming 106 new sports leaders from Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School, The King's School, the Priory Ruskin Academy and Walton Academy.

The launch event happened this month and involved an introduction to the charity, policies, future opportunities the programme offers and mini games for the children to learn ready to deliver to primary school children at events.

Carl Blackman, sports leadership academy lead, said: "It was a pleasure to welcome all the new leaders during the Sports Leadership Academy launch event.

Carl Blackman, sports leadership academy lead. (59890548)

"I look forward to seeing each pupil gain experience and knowledge that will benefit them in all aspects of their lives.

"These leaders will now be trained in officiating and coaching sports as well as receiving training in safeguarding and health and safety so that they are equipped to help at local school festivals, and community and inspire+ events.

"All our leaders play a vital role in supporting events that without them would not run."

For more information visit: https://www.inspireplus.org.uk/

During the year, the leaders will receive support through their aspiration to become a coach by doing one hour a week on a voluntary base at their local club or in their school whilst receiving mentoring from inspire+.