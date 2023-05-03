A food company has worked with the district council in a project to support biodiversity.

Moy Park, which has a base in Gonerby Road, has planted a hedgerow of 66 hawthorn hedges at Dysart Park, only a short distance away from the factory.

Zane Wojtowicz Health, safety and environment apprentice at Moy Park Grantham, said: “We’re committed to encouraging biodiversity in our local area, and we are delighted to partner with the South Kesteven District Council to support our local communities.

Pictured taking part in the recent activity at Dysart Park is Will Brinkley and Sharon Haythorn, South Kesteven District Council with Colin Grant, Anna Ganiford, and Euan Bagshaw, Moy Park, Dale Marriott South Kesteven District Council and Zane Wojtowicz, Moy Park.

“With our aim to reach net zero by at least 2040, projects like this continue to help us contribute to achieving this goal.”

This project has been supported by SKDC to support biodiversity in the area.

Sharon Haythorn, senior parks officer at SKDC, said: "We are delighted to be able to work in partnership with Moy Park to transform and improve an area of Dysart Park close to their premises in Grantham.

"Work like this helps meet the council's ambitions regarding conservation and climate change - and we know that flourishing open space and parkland like this is essential to support wellbeing and quality of life for residents and visitors alike."