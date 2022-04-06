Leaky gates giving cause for concern on Grantham Canal

A stretch of canal that was drained of water is being closely monitored, with concerns raised over fish stock.

The Grantham Canal Society has been closely monitoring the situation at the Duck Pound, the small pound opposite the Dirty Duck pub in Woolsthorpe, between locks 17 and 16 on Grantham Canal.

This follows the recently reported news that the pound had de-watered, with concern from the public as to what had happened to its fish stock as a consequence of the drainage. There were also reports floating debris from the run-off was choking the recently cleared nearby Half Mile stretch.

Duck Pound, Grantham Canal (55901455)

Despite the efforts of the Grantham Canal Society and its close working collaboration with the Canal and River Trust who own the Grantham Canal, there are on occasion incidents that can occur along the canal, such as in the case of the Duck Pound which has been an ongoing challenge due to ageing lock gates that become leaky, with occasional water loss.

The situation is being monitored closely and water levels recorded with work to repair the leaky gates a high priority.

Until the gates have been restored to full functionality, the Grantham Canal Society has advised that fishing and water activities should be carried out in the adjacent Summit Pound or the Half Mile Pound where there are more consistent water levels.

The society’s team of volunteers are also working hard to raise funds to acquire plant equipment for the ongoing removal of silt in the canal which can also affect water levels and flow.

There are currently 120 active, regular volunteers who carry out a variety of roles including, rangers managing the canal paths and water from debris and reporting obstacles, work parties who work on the canal and banks clearing trees, removing silt and clearing obstacles as well as the never-ending job of weed removal, amongst other maintenance and preservation tasks. If you are interested in volunteering, email: volunteer@granthamcanal.org