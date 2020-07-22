Home   News   Article

Learn all about River Witham in Grantham in Summer Challenge

By Tracey Davies
Published: 09:30, 22 July 2020
 | Updated: 09:37, 22 July 2020

Families are able to learn all about the River Witham in Grantham in a series of river based activities this summer.

Lincs Rivers Trust have launched their Summer Challenge to coincide with the school holidays.

The challenge is part of their ‘Reconnecting the Witham’ project funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

