Learn all about River Witham in Grantham in Summer Challenge
Published: 09:30, 22 July 2020
| Updated: 09:37, 22 July 2020
Families are able to learn all about the River Witham in Grantham in a series of river based activities this summer.
Lincs Rivers Trust have launched their Summer Challenge to coincide with the school holidays.
The challenge is part of their ‘Reconnecting the Witham’ project funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund.
Read moreEnvironmentGrantham
More by this authorTracey Davies
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)