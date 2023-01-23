An event in a village will teach people how to make nest boxes and identify different birds.

The Friendly Bench Bottesford will celebrate National Nest Box Week with an event on Sunday February 19 from 2pm.

The local community and beyond is invited to come down to the bench, situated in Granby Drive, and learn how to make DIY nest boxes.

The Friendly Bench in Bottesford. (54988681)

Volunteers from Grantham Men's Sheds will share how they make their DIY nest boxes and other items, while British Trust for Ornithology Leicestershire Rep, David Wright, will be sharing his extensive bird knowledge, including how we can identify birds in our gardens and the differences between the species and lots more.

To find out more, find The Friendly Bench Bottesford Community Group on Facebook.

The event is free to attend and if the weather is adverse, proceedings will be moved inside Warwick Flats, which is also in Granby Drive.