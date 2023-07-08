A Grantham-based charity has celebrated its 25th anniversary.

The Thera Trust, based in Swingbridge Road, celebrated its milestone anniversary yesterday (Thursday).

The Grantham branch held a party with their staff and plenty of cake.

A spokesperson for the Thera Group Executive Team, said: “It continues to be an inspiration to hear the many stories of people with a learning disability and what they have achieved in the last 25 years.

“Some have pushed boundaries that would test any of us; others have chosen to live a life that looks unremarkable, but which fulfils their personal dreams.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to each of you for what you have contributed to Thera and for everything that you have helped to achieve. Here’s to the next 25 years!”

After it started in a small back room in Grantham Hospital, the trust has since grown from supporting people with learning disabilities and providing institutional care in their homes.

Thera’s vision is that people with learning disabilities can be leaders in society.

The group felt it was important to have someone who had the experience of living with a learning disability and employ them as a paid director.

In 1999, the first service director was employed and today, it employs 13 paid directors.

The trust has now expanded across England, Scotland and Wales and employs over 3,000 staff, including 175 in Grantham.