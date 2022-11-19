A group that offers learning opportunities to older people continues to celebrate its 21st anniversary.

Grantham u3a, the University of the Third Age, has held a further two events to celebrates the group's anniversary after the success of its Cake and Fizz event in October.

The first event saw an acoustic guitar group perform to 120 people at the Guildhall on Tuesday, October 25, where the group "played music ranging from Cole Porter to Bob Dylan," said Caroline Bowman, a member of Grantham u3a.

She added: "There was also a surprise appearance from Sir Isaac Newton, who took part in a question and answer session organised by the STEM [Science, Technology, Ethics, Mora] group in which he discussed his life as well as some of the theories which made him famous.

"The audience listened to a recording named 'Priorities', written by u3a member, David Anderson, and the morning finished with a performance by the Ukulele Group."

On Tuesday, November 1, a group of 130 members attended a second event at St Wulfram's Church, where South Kesteven District Council chairman, Councillor Helen Crawford, was the guest of honour.

Caroline added: "It opened with tapas and sangria offered by the Spanish group, and was followed by performances by the Scottish dancing group, the singing group, and the guitar group. Audience participation was encouraged!

"Other groups, such as the gardening group, the cakes group, the crime fiction group and the reading group had stalls and new members were encouraged to sign up and join."

Grantham u3a welcomes retired and semi-retired people.

To find out more, visit the website at www.granthamu3a.org.uk or email info.gu3a@gmail.com.

People can also go along to the group's informal coffee mornings that take place in St Wulfram's Church from 10am until 11.30am on the fourth Tuesday of every month.