A Grantham funeral directors is inviting people to leave a message for a loved one on a special remembrance tree.

Robert Holland Funeral Directors, on St Catherine’s Road, will once again display its annual Christmas tree in the reception area, from December 1.

Robert said: “As we have done in previous years we are inviting you to place a decoration on the tree along with a message for your loved one or friend who has passed away.

Leave a message for a loved one on special tree. (43209004)

“It’s is completely free. For each decoration placed, we will make a donation to a local charity or community organisation.”

Staff have chosen to support GRACE (Grantham Area Covid-19 Support Page) this year, which has been supporting the community throughout the pandemic.

Robert added: “They are doing such wonderful work for our local community and we hope you will help us raise money for them.”

Message cards and decorations will be available to place on the tree at the office from December 1. Anyone unable to get to the office can send a message with their name and address and staff will place a message card for themPeoplele can also drop off toys and items at the funeral directors, which will pass them on to GRACE for their festive gift appeal.