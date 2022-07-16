Legal firm Bird & Co has this week appointed four new partners to join its team.

Rachael McLean, Sebastian Thorpe, Damian Sabino and Rebecca Tasker join existing partners Chris, Estelle, Dan and Stuart.

The new partners bring together a combined total of 80 years’ experience to the company, which has offices in Grantham, Lincoln and Newark.

Damian Sabino (57922635)

Their speciality areas include practice across criminal defence, probate, conveyancing and family/childcare law.

Bird and Co says it has thrived through the pandemic and has expanded its teams across all three offices, with the new additions forming part of the company’s strategic plans for development.

Sebastian Thorpe (57922679)

Rebecca Tasker (57922650)

Rachael McLean is a new partner at Bird & Co (57993591)

Christopher Milligan, Senior Partner of Bird and Co Solicitors said: "We welcome our four new partners in an ever competitive and challenging market in the legal sector. Each partner brings in their own experience and expertise.

“As a business we provide employment for in excess of 40 employees locally and look forward to this continuing.”