Legal proceedings in the civil court are being contemplated against Lincolnshire County Council after the trial and conviction of two former senior staff members of the now-closed Stubton Hall School for vulnerable children.

Solicitor Katherine Yates, of Andrew Grove and Co, Cambridge, said: “The claim is for compensation.

“However, I do have some clients who are not interested in the money. They see it as ‘blood money’ and they just want their abuse acknowledged — finally — so that they can move on with their lives.

David Taylor, 71. (50524046)

“There is disappointment amongst our clients that Lincolnshire County Council has not apologised nor expressed any regret over the damage done to former children in their care.”

Over 15 former pupils have come forward to the firm with complaints about Stubton Hall School.

In July the deputy headmaster of the school, David Taylor, 71, from Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln, who also taught at Magnus in Newark, was imprisoned for 19 years and six months after being convicted of sexually and physically abusing pupils at the boarding school.

Raymond Longley, 86, from Back Lane, Caythorpe. (51043639)

Raymond Longley, 86, from Back Lane, Caythorpe, was convicted of sexually abusing girls and was imprisoned for four years.

The county council, which owned and ran the school, did apologise through the Advertiser for the first time this week.

Heather Sandy, executive director for children’s services, said: “LCC expresses deep regret over the abuse suffered by the victims in this case.

“We wish to apologise to the victims and are pleased that justice has been done. We hope that this brings some comfort and closure to the victims.”

Katherine Yates said: “As well as allegations of sexual abuse I have received many complaints of harsh physical abuse and unreasonable chastisement of pupils and we are investigating these allegations too.

“I believe that it is important that if anyone was physically or sexually abused at Stubton Hall School they make themselves known to my firm. We are listening and we want to help. It does not matter if you have not previously come forward to the police.

“There are many reasons why people feel anxious about coming forward but we would encourage anyone who was at the school to make contact. We can help.”

Katherine said one client was initially contacted by police in 1993 and asked whether she had suffered any abuse at the hands of David Taylor.

She was 16 years old then, still a pupil at the school, in the early stages of pregnancy and was very vulnerable. She was terrified that if she spoke out about the abuse she would not be believed and Mr Taylor would abuse her more. She was worried for her unborn child.

She then carried the guilt of her non disclosure for 22 years until she finally plucked up the courage to contact police in 2016 and a detailed investigation commenced.

All claims are being funded by way of a no-win no-fee agreement.

The abuse happened between around 1975 and the late 1990s. The school is now closed and the present occupiers not involved.

During the police investigation, 463 school pupils were identified and 340 traced to a last known address. Of these, 203 former pupils engaged with the investigation team.

Some had reported abuse to the headmaster and were disciplined for lying when they weren’t believed.

Stubton Hall School opened in 1952 as a boy’s school and became a school for boys and girls in 1982.

It was predominantly a boarding school but did have a mixture of boarders and day students up until 2003 when it closed permanently.

Katherine Yates can be contacted on 01223 367133 or katherine@andrewgroveandco.com