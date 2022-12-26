A "legend" coach driver, who continues to drive coaches after 58 years, celebrated his 80th birthday with a coach-load of customers.

Alan Cartwright, co-owner of A&P Travel, travelled to Llandudno in Wales for five days on Thursday, December 15.

Alan said the coach company definitely "wined, dined and pampered" those who they took away.

Celebrations at Alan's 80th birthday. (61535016)

He added: "We're so thankful to everyone who came and that they were happy. There was around 80 people, and 20 out of the 80 rang up the following Tuesday (December 20) to book the same trip for next year.

"The highlight for me was seeing so many people happy and enjoying themselves.

"Things are beginning to become good again after everything we went through with Covid."

Celebrations at Alan's 80th birthday. (61535003)

The trip began with a Watkins buffet on the Thursday night, and on the Friday (December 16), the coach took its customers through Snowdonia.

Along the journey there was plenty of food and drink to go around, and they couldn't forget birthday cake as well.

On Saturday (December 17), the hotel they were staying at let them have happy hour from 12.30pm until 6.30pm which was "what you can imagine it would be like", added Alan.

Alan and Paul Cartwright. (45883737)

On Sunday (December 18), customers were treated to a bit of retail therapy and at night they got to watch a performance of Snow White, before travelling back home on the Monday (December 19).