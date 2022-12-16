A popular coach driver, who has been driving for over 58 years, will be celebrating his 80th birthday today (Friday) – joined by a coach-load of customers.

Alan Cartwright, co-owner of Osbournby-based A&P Travel, will be travelling to Llandudno in Wales, with two coaches full of people to celebrate his momentous birthday.

As someone who still works full time, Alan “lives for the working life” and is “living the dream,” he said.

Alan and Paul Cartwright. (45883737)

Alan began his coach driving career at Reliance in Grantham and then went on to work for AC Williams in Ancaster, and eventually established A&P Travel with his son Paul in 2006.

Over the years he has worked as a driver, he has seen many changes.

Alan said: “Traffic on the road has changed tremendously and the vehicles we drive have as well.

“The standard of driving on the roads has dropped, and it is terrible now compared to years ago.”

In more recent times, driving has been impacted by the rising fuel prices.

All parked up and nowhere to go. (31804394)

He added: “During Covid, we lost a lot of money. We got over Covid but then there was the rising diesel prices meaning we would have to put prices up.

“However, we decided we would keep them as we did before. Our customers have been absolutely brilliant. They have supported us and I feel indebted to them.”

Alan has “many claims to fame,” he said, in terms of the people he has drove over the years.

This includes driving TV presenter Judith Chalmers around Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

However, the highlight of his 58-year career is establishing A&P Travel with his son.

Alan added: “It started with a Morrisons bag full of leaflets advertising day trips that we handed out in Grantham, and has gone on to us sending out 4,600 holiday brochures a year.”

His birthday celebrations started yesterday with a buffet provided by Grantham butchers Watkins.

Today, he left for Llandudno for the five-day trip as driver.

There will also be drinks on the coach as they travel to Wales ahead of the celebrations, and he will be seeing a pantomime on one of the days away.

Alan concluded: “I am well known to other coach drivers across the country as a legend.

“I am sure I will have about 150 text messages or so on my birthday!”