Legendary DJ Pete Tong to bring his Ibiza classics to Belvoir Castle

Dance DJ Pete Tong will bring a taste of Ibiza to Leicestershire’s historic Belvoir Castle this summer.

Tong and the Heritage Orchestra, conducted by Jules Buckley, bring their critically acclaimed Ibiza Classics show to the castle on Saturday, July 21.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, February 9, from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Ibiza Classics is an audio and visual spectacle, showcasing some of the world’s best loved dance music in a way audiences have never heard or seen before.

Director Peter Taylor said: “Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics is going to be very special. With Pete Tong you have a dance industry icon presenting this show, and that, combined with the Heritage Orchestra led by Jules Buckley, makes for what will be a very exciting, not-to-be missed, night at Belvoir Castle.

“Not only will audiences be thrilled by the amazing arrangements of this anthemic music, but there will also be a stunning visual light show which will create something absolutely breathtaking in the grounds of Belvoir.”

Pete Tong has been a household name for almost 30 years. He rose to prominence as a Radio 1 DJ but over the years has become a dance industry icon celebrated for his knowledge of dance music while producing classic dance anthems for the masses.

He first combined his love of dance music with a full orchestra at the BBC Proms in 2015 and since then Ibiza Classics has enjoyed sold-out success across UK arenas.

His most recent album Ibiza Classics was released in December last year and followed the 2016 number one album Classic House.

Cuffe and Taylor are also bringing world-renowned classical crossover group Il Divo to Belvoir Castle as part of their UK tour on July 20.

Peter added: “Belvoir Castle is simply beautiful and to present two very different nights back to back is something we are very excited about. This is going to be an incredible weekend.”

Tickets to both shows are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk