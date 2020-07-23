This is what will be available when Grantham Meres leisure centre reopens next week
Published: 13:23, 23 July 2020
| Updated: 13:39, 23 July 2020
A phased reopening of South Kesteven’s leisure centres will begin next week.
South Kesteven District Council’s leisure provider, 1Life, will reopen Grantham Meres Leisure Centre from Monday July 27.
Gyms and leisure centres are able to re-open from Saturday (July 25) and final plans are being made so they are safe for customers and staff, and to ensure they are Covid-secure.
