Staff at The Meres Leisure Centre bid farewell to two long-serving women this week.

Goodbyes were said to retiring Teresa Wilk, who worked in administration, and Gill Mahoney, who was a swim teacher.

Teresa, 66, originally started at the leisure centre back in December 1993, between Christmas and New Year, as a receptionist. Following the move to the Trent Road site from Union Street, she joined the administrative team and hasn’t looked back.