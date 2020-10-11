Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Two long-standing ladies at The Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham celebrate their retirement

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 12:00, 11 October 2020

Staff at The Meres Leisure Centre bid farewell to two long-serving women this week.

Goodbyes were said to retiring Teresa Wilk, who worked in administration, and Gill Mahoney, who was a swim teacher.

Teresa, 66, originally started at the leisure centre back in December 1993, between Christmas and New Year, as a receptionist. Following the move to the Trent Road site from Union Street, she joined the administrative team and hasn’t looked back.

GranthamHuman Interest Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE