Grantham Meres Leisure Centre has been fitted with a defibrillator, courtesy of the Premier League’s Defibrillator Fund.

The new automated external defibrillator (AED) at Grantham Meres Leisure Centre could help to save the life of someone experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest.

While defibrillators are designed to be easy to use, staff will also receive training through The FA Education’s free online Sudden Cardiac Arrest course and guidance on how to update their emergency action plans.

Meres Leisure Centre defibrillator

The Fund, set up by the Premier League will enable more than 2,000 sites across the country to instal an AED and is supported by The FA and Sport England and delivered by the Football Foundation.

The new defibrillator will be registered with emergency services so any member of the public can use it to help someone experiencing a cardiac arrest.

A medical emergency was reported earlier this year at a swimming event at The Meres.

Michael Chester, general manager of Grantham Meres Leisure Centre, said: “Defibrillators play a big part in the initial response to treatment for a casualty suffering from a cardiac arrest.

“Having had to use a defibrillator in the past I know the importance of this piece of kit to help save the lives of not only our centre users but also the local community, too.

“Within our centre all our first aiders are trained in how to use a defibrillator and receive ongoing refresher training each month.”