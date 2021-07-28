The Meres leisure centre is still experiencing problems with card payments on site after a power outage yesterday.

The Grantham centre, off Trent Road, suffered problems with its IT systems and phone lines following yesterday's thunderstorms, although it says these have now been working.

The centre said on its Facebook page this morning: "Some of our internet services including our phone lines are back online and operational, however we are still unable to take card payments in site.

The Meres leisure centre in Grantham. (43686268)

"Please continue to use the app or website to make bookings and payments online. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and hope to have this rectified fully later on today."

Early yesterday morning (Tuesday) the centre said that due to the thunderstorm it was having difficulties rebooting IT and phone systems, but the centre was open as normal and remains open today.