The next full meeting of South Kesteven District Council will be held at The Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham in line with Covid restrictions.

It has been ruled that all council meetings from today (Friday) should be held in person and not virtually.

A spokesperson for SKDC said: “Cabinet and committee meetings will take place in the council chamber, which risk assessments show is large enough to host Covid-safe events for the number of councillors involved.

“Meetings of the full council, which has 56 members, cannot currently be accommodated in the chamber and, as a result, the next full council meeting – the AGM scheduled for Thursday, May 20 – will take place at The Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham.

“Members of the public who wish to attend meetings are encouraged to contact the council in advance as Covid measures will mean that the number attending will need to be controlled. The situation will be continually reviewed as the programme of meetings progresses to ensure that all meetings can safely return to the council chamber when conditions allow.”

Lincolnshire County Council says it is exploring a number of options including holding meetings at current and alternative venues.

Debbie Barnes, chief executive, said: “We want to speak to the new group leaders on this matter following the elections, which will decide the best way forward for this and future council meetings. We’re also expecting more clarity over rules regarding public attendance and viewing of meetings.”