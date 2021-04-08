Leisure centres in Grantham, Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings are preparing to reopen on Monday (April 12).

The gyms, pools and other on-site facilities, run by the South Kesteven District Council company LeisureSK Ltd, have been deep cleaned and the staff trained in covid safety.

To avoid crowding, numbers of visitors will be limited and all activities must be booked.

The Meres leisure centre in Grantham

Sports halls and cafés will remain closed for now, but it is anticipated that from May 17 indoor sport and group exercise can resume.

From June 21 the government aims to have no legal limit on social contact and the leisure centres will reopen fully.

For full details of activities visit www.leisuresk.co.uk

A spokesman for LeisureSK said: “Our teams are very much looking forward to reopening our centres and welcoming back the local community. Residents have been waiting a long time for our gyms and swimming pools to reopen and the wait is almost over.

“Ensuring staff and customers remain safe continues to be our number one priority and we have carefully considered the measures needed to ensure we adhere to the government’s Covid-19 guidance.”

The council secured a £330,000 grant from Sport England’s National Recovery Fund to help towards the costs of reopening the centres after lockdown.