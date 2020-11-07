Leisure venues across Grantham are among those which have to close, in what is a busy time in the run-up to Christmas for many.

Bowling alleys, soft play centre, cinemas and theatres are among that have had to close for the period of lockdown, in a bid to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

It is a significant hit for Grantham Bowl, in Dysart Road, which was only allowed to open in August following the first national lockdown.

Owner Karen Slator, who also runs neighbouring soft play centre Fun Farm, said: “We were sad to hear the news that Grantham Bowl and Fun Farm Grantham have to close for lockdown as we have been a source of entertainment for many households during the past few months, giving them the opportunity to get out of the house and have some fun whilst being in a safe and clean environment.

“We have refunded everyone who had a bowling lane booked during lockdown and will be rescheduling and taking online bookings for December 4 onwards at granthambowl.co.uk/book-online

“All the staff at Grantham Bowl and Fun Farm Grantham thank the lovely customers who respected the social distancing and safety measurements we have in place. We hope to reopen as soon as possible to continue bringing happiness to the local community.”

Children’s role play centre Imagination Town, on Grantham’s Springfield Business Park, was also forced to close, after only being permitted to reopen again in August.

Tatenda Chipunza, owner of Imagination Town with wife Amy, said: “Following the announcement from the government we have to unfortunately close down again. Without clear information from what help we will get we are all in limbo on how we move forward. It is a tough time for all but we are optimistic that we will come through this as we did the last time.

“Since we had reopened we had started gaining confidence from parents to bring their little ones again. We will have to redo it all again when we are allowed to reopen.

“We pray everyone comes through this and every other business in the surrounding areas manages to reopen and that everyone keeps safe.

“Our number one priority is to ensure that our staff will be able to receive wages during lockdown and that they will all have a job when we

reopen.”

Another venue forced to close is Buzz Bingo, off Trent Road.

A spokesperson said: “At Buzz Bingo we are committed to providing safe and healthy environments for our employees and guests and we look forward to welcoming back our loyal and valued customers.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and keep our communities updated.”

Savoy Cinema, in St Catherine’s Road, has also closed its doors. The Journal asked Savoy for comment but none was received by the time of going to press.