The gazebos and garden wall at Harlaxton Manor have been removed from Historic England’s heritage at risk register.

English Heritage said the works represented “the latest phase in a successful long-running programme to restore the garden features and the grounds of this palatial 19th Century fantasy masterpiece”.

But it warned: “The manor’s Grade II listed park and garden remains on the heritage at risk register with other structures requiring repairs.

“However, the college’s recent purchase of the majority of the surrounding parkland reunites the manor and park under single ownership for the first time in many decades.”

The move follows the college being nominated for a Historic England Angel Award in the category of Best Rescue of a Historic Building or Place. It did not win, but it will receive a certificate of commendation from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Historic England’s chief executive Duncan Wilson in December.

Harlaxton College vice-principal Ian Welsh said the work to the south-west gazebo and retaining wall was the first phase of a project done two years ago, costing £420,000. The second phase, costing £130,000, was completed this year.

“Significant help” was given from Historic England to fund the work, with the remainder coming from “generous gifts and our own resources”.

Mr Welsh said the £550,000 of works was “probably the most substantial” done at the college for some time. Overall, £3.2 million has been spent on restoration projects over the past 15-16 years.

“It’s a constant theme. Restoration is never ending,” said Mr Welsh.

Next, Harlaxton College will focus on its surrounding 199 acres. It is working with English Heritage about how best to use the land to fulfill its education and heritage missions.

The heritage at risk register aims to highlight the overall state of England’s historic sites. The programme identifies those sites that are most at risk of being lost as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.