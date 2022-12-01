Councillors have welcomed a resolution to years of problems at a flats complex in Grantham which went for three years without proper heating and hot water.

Recently South Kesteven District Council, which runs the Riverside flats on Welham Street, said that no legal action would be taken against it after an investigation was undertaken into the way asbestos-containing material was managed at the flats before work on the heating system began.

An independent inquiry by Julie Picken reported how problems with heating and water began in 2016 but were not fixed until February 2020.

Local district Councillor Ray Wootten (Con) said: "As Councillor for the area, it has to be recognised that residents have suffered for an unreasonable amount of time and compensation or apologies don’t right the wrong.

Riverside Flats, Welham Street. (6579926)

"I was as much in the dark as my other council colleagues to what the problems were, but reacted to every resident that contacted me, and made sure someone from the housing team made contact with them to address the problem, whether it was no hot water, or no heating.

"Lessons must be learned, as vulnerable people must never be neglected in the way they were again."

Coun Wootten added: "However, many staff have left during the problem times and there has been a complete reshuffle. We now have in place excellent senior management in Karen Bradford Chief Executive, Andrew Cotton Director of Housing, and an active housing team who often spend time at Riverside .

"I would like to pay tribute to Councillor Robert Reid, Cabinet member for housing who has been a great support both to me and the residents of Riverside, he has worked his socks off. At times he has spent 12 hours a day getting problems sorted out even giving up weekends because he wanted to rectify the wrongs."

SKDC says its "service fell short of the standard required" after contractors were sent to the complex in October 2019 to rectify historical problems with the heating and hot water systems, which resulted in a health and safety investigation.

The council officers who were involved in the project in 2019 are no longer employed by SKDC, and a new housing team is in place "who are driving forward change to ensure this does not happen again," said a council spokesperson.

District Councillor Ashley Baxter (Alliance SK) welcomed a resolution the the 'unfortunate saga', but said: “This is one of a number of shambolic episodes in the recent history of the SKDC housing department. Let’s not forget that the council is still in ‘special measures’ with the regulator due to its failure, over many years, to undertake the most basic fire, electrical and safety checks in our council housing stock.

"Coun Cooke promised to deliver 500 new council houses by now but in fact the building programme is in stasis while the Conservatives clumsily try to get their houses in order, both literally and metaphorically."

Riverside resident Paul Dixon, who has loved in the flats for 10 years, said: "It's been poorly, poorly managed since day one." He said wood cladding around the exterior pipes was being replaced by metal which he said would not insulate the pipes and would be noisy when it rained.