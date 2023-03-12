An upcoming Grantham Business Club meeting in honour of International Women's Day is discussed by its vice-chair, Andrew Martin in this month's column. He writes:

Grantham Business Club is excited to announce their upcoming event on March 17, which will celebrate International Women’s Day and recognise the importance of women in the business community.

This event is expected to attract a diverse audience from various sectors, providing a platform for networking, business development, collaboration and idea exchange.

Grantham Business Club (61798846)

The Grantham Business Club has always been committed to promoting gender equality in the workplace and empowering women, and indeed has always had a strong female involvement and attendance, which is a great strength of the organisation.

This month’s event will begin at 7.30am and promises to be welcoming, insightful and inspiring as always.

The event will feature two female speakers, covering a range of topics – feel free to check out the website for more information on who will be talking on the morning at www.granthambusinessclub.com

In the chair hosting this month’s meeting will be exec committee member Sarah Woulds.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with like-minded entrepreneurs and business people and exchange ideas during the networking session.

This will be a valuable opportunity for attendees to build meaningful connections and establish professional relationships.

The event will be a celebration of the achievements of women in our business community, recognising the significant contributions they have made to the business world.

With International Women’s Day this month it’s the perfect time to acknowledge and celebrate the hard work and success of women in business.

The Grantham Business Club welcomes all local business owners to attend this event and be a part of the celebration.

Whether you’re an entrepreneur, business owner, or professional looking to connect with others, this event is for you.

So come and join us on March 17 at 7.30am for a morning of learning, sharing, and celebrating women in business.

We look forward to seeing you there at South Kesteven Rugby Club!