'Let’s get back to gallons, ounces and yards' says Grantham reader

Letter

Right, let’s get back to some normality. Petrol in gallons, crisps in ounces not grams and carpet in yards.

Fire-doors labeled ‘exit’ and not a stupid green running man, temperature in degrees Fahrenheit, beer cans in pints not litres, apples in pounds not kilos and our passports back to colour blue.

On TV quiz shows youngsters still can’t differentiate between millimetres, centimetres, grams, kilograms or kilometres.

When Napolean introduced the metric system in1791 it was for the French, not us islanders who already had a better system.

Thank God we didn’t adopt the Euro and driving on the right.Now the Reds are back under the bed the country can reboot itself towards a self- confident independence like we used to enjoy.

The EU was becoming a normality for our country. Just imagine if Jeremy Corbyn had become our country’s terrifying normality; our grandkids would never have forgiven us.

Interestingly, the Oxford Thesaurus of English defines insanity as the opposite of normality.

Rod Hatherill

Lodge Way, Grantham

