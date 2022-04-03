Column by Councillor Lee Steptoe (Lab), Grantham Earlesfield ward:

The Community Governance Review of whether Grantham should have a Town Council closes on 22nd April and can be easily accessed on the SKDC website. Packs have also been sent through the post in the last week or so.

It will be a full meeting of SKDC that will ultimately decide whether to take this forward, on the back of the consultation, but it will be steered by the Governance Review Committee, made of the 15 Grantham Chartered Trustees of which I am a member.

Labour Group deputy leader on SKDC Lee Steptoe. (55238990)

As I stated in a recent column, I am personally in favour as is my local party. However, we very much recognise that it is the vast Conservative majority on the GRC and the full council that will act as the ‘midwife’ of the Town Council, if it is to ever happen.

Tory councillors are already heavily suggesting that there needs to be a return of about 2,000 (10%) consultations to begin to move it forward. I’m happy to report that as of last Friday there were about 500 and encourage them to keep coming in.

Below I give a summary of what I’m returning as my consultation response:

Q1. Should a town council be set up to serve Grantham?

Yes, absolutely. Stamford, Bourne, The Deepings and the vast majority of towns in similar rural settings have a TC. It means that decisions can be taken by people that live in the town itself, rather than in other parts of our district. The TC would feed an annual plan into SKDC about the needs of Grantham and be consulted on planning issues. Town councillors will not be paid and the only bureaucracy will be a clerk on a modest salary.

Q2. Should a Grantham TC incorporate any unparished areas of local villages such as Manthorpe and Gonerby?

This is up to the people that live there, but I would not oppose it.

Q3. Should a Town Council’s boundaries include any existing parishes?

No. Neighbouring villages such as Harlaxton already have parish councils to serve their unique circumstances.

Q4. What should happen to existing rural parishes?

They should remain as individual parishes.

Q5. How should a TC be divided into wards?

For simplicity they should reflect the seven Grantham wards represented on SKDC, E.g., Earlesfield.

Let’s take back control in Grantham and have equality with the rest of the district. You can contact me at lee.steptoe@southkesteven.gov.uk