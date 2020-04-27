Home   News   Article

Coronavirus: Send free lockdown messages to grandparents to appear in the Grantham Journal

By Kerry Coupe
-
kerry.coupe@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 18:13, 27 April 2020
 | Updated: 18:15, 27 April 2020

Do you have grandparents in the Grantham area who are really missing their grandchildren?

We're launching a campaign to allow you to let them know the kids are thinking of them.

The coronavirus outbreak and social distancing measures are forcing families to spend extended periods of time apart.

Read more
CoronavirusGranthamHuman Interest

More by this author

Kerry Coupe
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE