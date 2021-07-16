A fundraiser has been launched to support the family of a father who died suddenly, just weeks before fulfilling his dream of emigrating to America.

Daniel McGorty passed away in his sleep aged 43, whilst working in Kentucky, leaving behind his wife Fiona, son Benjamin and his unborn baby.

One of seven children, Daniel is described by friend Richard Exton as "an exceptionally fun-loving, happy, optimistic person".

Daniel McGorty passed away suddenly, aged 43. (49275982)

Richard, who was also Daniel's best man along with James Mitchell, has set up a fundraiser in memory of is dear friend.

Richard said: "I have started this fund because I know that if Daniel could speak to me now and ask one thing of me, it would be that I make sure his beloved family are taken care of in his absence.

"Daniel was a very caring man, and I know he would do the same for any of our friends."

Daniel on his wedding day with Fiona. (49275977)

Daniel came from a large family, as well as being surrounded by a large group of friends, and was "much loved" by them all.

Katie McGorty, Daniel's older sister, said: "[Daniel] was just 43 and was so excited as their dream of emigrating to America was about to come true.

"He was due home next week to collect his wife and son and make the final arrangements.

"We are desperately trying to raise the money to bring him home to rest."

Daniel McGorty passed away suddenly, aged 43. (49275985)

Richard paid tribute to his friend, who was nicknamed Macca. He said: "I feel so lucky to have had a friend like Macca. I will never have another friend like him.

"Macca could be serious when he wanted to be, but most of the time he was an exceptionally fun-loving, happy, optimistic person. He was the kind of person that everyone wanted to be talking to.

"We used to talk on the phone all the time, doing silly impersonations and pretending to be in all sorts of crazy situations.

"I feel privileged to have been his best man, along with James Mitchell, and to have been witness to the incredible bond between Daniel and Fiona.

"Everything that Daniel did was for his family, he was a selfless person. It was clear how much he loved Fiona and Benjamin, and was excited for the arrival of his new baby."

So far, Richard's fundraiser has collected £2,800 for Daniel's family.

Richard continued: "It is inconceivable for me to think that I won't hear his laughter, jokes, impressions and general tomfoolery again. It is unimaginable to me that Fiona and her children won't have Daniel in their lives to be the husband and father that he should have been for many more years to come.

"So please let's give whatever we can to this fund, to help Fiona with Funeral costs and to ease the pressure of the financial burden that she must be under.

"Any money raised will be given directly to Fiona. Let's keep Daniel's dreams alive."

To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-mcgorty-family-fund